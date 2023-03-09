EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, working at the Bridge of the Americas Border, seized nearly 28 pounds of cocaine and around 16 pounds of fentanyl on Tuesday during two separate occasions.

23.05 pounds of cocaine. Courtesy of CBP

5.77 pounds of cocaine. Courtesy of CBP

16.31 pounds of Fentanyl. Courtesy of CBP

On March 7, at 11 a.m., CBP officers seized 5.77 pounds of cocaine and 16.31 pounds of fentanyl after encountering a 26-year-old woman, U.S. Citizen, who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The discovery was made after a secondary vehicle inspection.

Later that day, CBP officers seized 23.05 pounds of cocaine after encountering a 34-year-old female, a Mexican citizen, who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The discovery was made after a secondary vehicle inspection and canine search.

The subjects were arrested by CBP officers and were turned over to state and local authorities for prosecution.