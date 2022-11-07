Meth seized at Bridge of the Americas on Sunday, Nov. 6.

EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of fentanyl in a single failed smuggling attempt.

Customs and Border Protection officers make large seizure of drugs at the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso on Sunday, Nov. 6. Photos courtesy of CBP.

The interception occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, when CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico using the vehicle lanes.

A CBP officer referred the man for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included an X-ray exam. After anomalies were detected, a thorough search was conducted leading CBP officers to locate 25 bundles concealed within the vehicle. Twenty-one of the bundles contained 26.23 pounds of methamphetamine and four of the bundles contained 10.09 pounds of fentanyl.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP. No arrests were immediately made as the case remains under investigation.