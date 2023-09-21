EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry seized 12.08 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,875 rounds of ammunition in two separate incidents within the last seven days, according to CPB.

12.08 lbs. of meth 12.08 lbs. of meth Ammunition in engine Photo courtesy of CBP

On Friday, Sept. 15, a 39-year-old woman U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes and was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine and non-intrusive exam. A thorough search resulted in the discovery of 12.08 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within the seats of the vehicle.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, CBP officers conducting outbound enforcement operations selected a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old man, Mexican citizen, for a routine inspection. During inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers located a bag within the engine area containing 1,875 rounds of ammunition in a variety of calibers.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and ammunition along with the vehicles. The individuals were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.