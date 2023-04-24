CBP officers broke up two smuggling attempts and seized cocaine and fentanyl worth an estimated $422,000.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at two El Paso ports of entry seized nearly a half million dollars worth of fentanyl and cocaine while intercepting two failed smuggling attempts over the weekend.

Seized cocaine weighing 25.5 pounds. Fentanyl bundles

On Friday, April 21, CBP officers, assigned to the Paso Del Norte border crossing, encountered a 22-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico using the vehicle lanes. The man was sent to a secondary inspection of his vehicle, which included a screening by a canine team. Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in finding multiple drug-filled bundles containing 25.5 pounds of cocaine.

On Saturday, April 22, CBP officers, assigned to the Bridge of the Americas border crossing, encountered a 20-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico using the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle, and CBP officers found multiple drug-filled packages that held 16 pounds of fentanyl.

CBP officials estimate that the drugs in the two seizures had an estimated street value of $422,000.

Both cases were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.