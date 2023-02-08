EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing in El Paso intercepted 32.8 pounds of fentanyl in powder form, 18.16 pounds of cocaine and 1.05 pounds of methamphetamine in two separate unrelated incidents.

The first interception occurred on Friday Feb. 3 when CBP officers encountered a 50-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle where an x-ray exam was conducted resulting in the detection of anomalies. A thorough search by CBP officers resulted in the discovery of 18.16 pounds of cocaine.

The second interception occurred on Feb.4. when CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes in a motorcycle. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the motorcycle where CBP officers located a mixed load of 32.8 pounds of fentanyl in powder form and 1.05 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the front panel and floor.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.