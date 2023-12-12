EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte and Bride of Americas border crossings seized a total of 73 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine on four separate failed smuggling attempts.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, officers encountered a 20-year-old man, Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. Officers selected the vehicle for inspection and a thorough search led to the discovery of multiple packages hidden within the vehicle. The packages contained a total of 14.75 pounds of fentanyl.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, officers encountered a 37-year-old man, Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The man was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle and a thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of multiple bundles containing 45.45 pounds of methamphetamine.

On Friday, Dec. 8, officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing selected a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old woman, U.S. citizen for inspection. Officers then located several bundles containing blue pills hidden within the center console area. The bundles contained a total of 12.47 pounds of fentanyl.

Later that day, officers at the Paso del Borte border crossing intercepted .33 pounds of fentanyl. The discovery was made following a pat down search of a 49-year-old woman, U.S. citizen who arrived via the pedestrian lanes. One fentanyl filled bundle was located within the vaginal cavity, according to CBP.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and/or processed accordingly, CBP said in a press release.