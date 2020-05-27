CBP Officers kept busy on Memorial Day weekend at El Paso ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers were busy this Memorial Day weekend at the El Paso port of entry as they seized approximately 16.77 pounds of heroin and meth in two separate busts.

“CBP is committed to disrupting drug trafficking organizations’ attempts to smuggle narcotics through ports of entry and into our communities,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “CBP officers are faced with an array of smuggling attempts and concealment methods. The Officers’ passion and dedication to our mission is critical in stopping contraband from entering our country.”

According to a release, the first seizure took place May 21 at the Paso Del Norte border crossing when a 31-year-old U.S. citizen male attempted to smuggle drugs that were strapped to his body.

The man arrived at the port of entry as a pedestrian at approximately 8 p.m. and was chosen for secondary inspection.

During the inspection, officers found two bundles and a small bag of methamphetamine, weighting approximately .5 pounds. The subject was also a wanted fugitive for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a release said.

The second seizure took place on Memorial Day at the Paso Del Norte border crossing shortly before 11 p.m.

CBP officers selected a 20 year-old U.S. citizen female who arrived from Mexico in a 2007 Nissan Murano for further inspection. An X-ray examination revealed several anomalies in the vehicle’s seats. CBP officers extracted 16.27 pounds of heroin from the vehicle.

On May 22, CBP officers assigned to the Ysleta Port of Entry seized an undeclared shotgun, grenade smoke launcher, and five canisters of smoke/gas concealed in a 2010 Dodge SUV.

According to CBP officers, there was an increase in the number of arrests for wanted individuals this past weekend. 16 arrests were made throughout the El Paso, West Texas, and southern New Mexico regions.