CBP officers kept busy during the weekend with drug seizure, wanted fugitives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made a total of 10 wanted fugitive arrests throughout El Paso, West Texas, and southern New Mexico regions.

“CBP is committed to finding and arresting wanted persons attempting to evade justice. Our officers ensure that they are turned over to the proper authorities to be held accountable for their crimes.” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “We live in the communities we serve and do all we can to keep them safe and secure.”

According to a release, CBP officers at the Paso Del Norte port of entry started off the weekend Friday, May 15, with one arrest of a wanted subject for the crime of theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

By May 16, area reports were busier with one wanted fugitive apprehended at Paso Del Norte, one at the Bridge of the Americas, two arrests at Ysleta, and one at Santa Teresa.

A large drug seizure was also made at the Bridge of the Americas on Saturday, with over 126 pounds of marijuana seized from a 52-year-old U.S. citizen.

Officials say the marijuana was found in a 2003 Ford Explorer when a CBP drug-sniffing dog swept the vehicle resulting in a positive alert for narcotics. The subject was turned over the Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.

CBP officers ended the weeekend on May 17 with two fugitive arrests at Ysleta port of entry, one arrest at the Bridge of the Americas, and one arrest at Presidio port of entry.

Most of the arrests made during the weekend involved crimes ranging from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, hit and run, and neglect of a child, a release said.