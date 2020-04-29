CBP officers detain fugitive, allegedly involved in a double murder case in 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man who attempted to cross at the Ysleta Port of Entry on Wednesday was wanted in connection to a double-murder out of Pecos, Texas.

CBP officers confirmed 48-year-old Arturo Gallegos Ortiz had been sought on multiple warrants.

According to a release, CBP officers turned him over to the U.S. Marshal Service.

Officers learned Ortiz was allegedly involved in a double murder which took place in October of 2019 in Pecos.

According to a Pecos news station, two individuals were found dead inside their home with gunshot wounds.

Police had been searching for Ortiz since the incident.