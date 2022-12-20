EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant out of Colorado for homicide.

The Lakewood Police Department identified the man as Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma via Twitter.

“CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard to identify and stop any and all threats to the American public,” said CBP Santa Teresa Port Director Tony Hall. “Apprehending wanted individuals is part of what we do.’

On Monday, Dec. 19, CBP officers encountered a 23-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico using the vehicle lanes. CBP officers found that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was “secured and escorted” for further investigation and biometric verification confirmed his identify along with an active warrant for homicide out of the Lakewood Police Department in Lakewood, Colorado.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.