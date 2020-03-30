CBP officers arrest teenager with 15 pounds of methamphetamine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine from a teenager at the Ysleta port of entry.

According to a release, it happened just after 8 a.m. Monday, when an 18-year-old male driving a 2008 Cadilac Catera arrived from Mexico.

CBP officers selected the vehicle for an inspection and had a drug-sniffing dog search the car.

The CBP dog alerted to the presence of narcotics and a Z-portal scan also showed anomalies in the appearance of the dashboard area.

13 bundles of methamphetamine were found in the dashboard, officers said.

CBP officers arrested the teenager and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations agents to face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt, a release said.

“CBP officers remain vigilant and focused on all threats in an effort to protect our community and nation from dangerous items,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operation Hector Mancha.