EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Paso Del Norte border crossing apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton, Colorado.

On Friday, Oct.14, CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old male, a U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes.

CBO officers, during their initial investigation, found an outstanding warrant for the man’s arrest.

The man was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to Colorado.

The arrest was one of 24 NCIC fugitive apprehensions made by area CBP officers during the last week. Those taken into custody were being sought on a variety of charges including assault, forgery, aiding and abetting and manslaughter.