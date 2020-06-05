CBP officers arrest 22-year-old male for failure to report large currency

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 22-year-old male was stopped at the Presidio port of entry Thursday after he tried to leave the country with $175,935 of unreported currency.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers made the seizure at approximately 2:37 p.m.

According to a release, a CBP currency detector dog alerted to the front quarter panels of the vehicle where twelve bundles were removed from non-factory compartments found on the driver and passenger side quarter panels of the vehicle.

CBP officers arrested the man, and he was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents and is facing federal currency smuggling charges.

“The combined efforts of our CBP officers working together with U.S. Border Patrol agents, Homeland Security Investigations agents and Presidio Police officers in the outbound area creates a force multiplier effect that results in significant seizures,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “Every single dollar we stop from being smuggled out of the country makes it harder for criminal organizations to further their illegal activity.”

As a reminder, individuals are permitted to carry any amount of currency or monetary instruments into or out of the U.S. However, if the quantity is $10,000 or higher, they must formally report the currency to CBP. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest.