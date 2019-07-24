CBP closes Bridge of the Americas for training exercises

CBP Officers at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso. Courtesy: CBP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted a mobile field force exercise Tuesday afternoon that held up the Bridge of the Americas for an hour.

The exercise began around 1 p.m. Tuesday ad lasted for an hour, catching travelers off guard. During the exercise, all traffic through the port was stopped and barricades were deployed while officers conducted the training.

CBP alerted the public via Twitter on Tuesday that the exercises which began last week may increase in the coming weeks at El Paso area ports of entry.