EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced a change of lane configuration at the El Paso Del Norte (PDN) international crossing.

In recent days, drivers using the PDN crossing to get from Juarez to El Paso may have noticed a change in the directional signs located above the primary inspection booths at the port of entry.

Booths that process Ready Lane traffic are now located on the east side of the port while regular Traffic Lane is being processed on the west side of the facility.

For those who are unfamiliar with the lane configuration, there are two lanes that operates as it follows:

Ready Lanes are dedicated processing lanes for those traveling with Ready Lane-eligible travel documents, such as U.S. Passport Cards, Enhanced Driver’s Licenses, Enhanced Tribal Cards, Enhanced Border Crossing Cards, Enhanced Permanent Resident Cards, and Trusted Traveler Programs (NEXUS, SENTRI, Global Entry or FAST) cards. Eligible travelers can “expedite” processing time at the border using designated Ready Lanes and presenting their travel documents to a CBP officer for inspection.

are dedicated processing lanes for those traveling with Ready Lane-eligible travel documents, such as U.S. Passport Cards, Enhanced Driver’s Licenses, Enhanced Tribal Cards, Enhanced Border Crossing Cards, Enhanced Permanent Resident Cards, and Trusted Traveler Programs (NEXUS, SENTRI, Global Entry or FAST) cards. Eligible travelers can “expedite” processing time at the border using designated Ready Lanes and presenting their travel documents to a CBP officer for inspection. Regular Traffic Lanes are for those travelers without Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI) documents. Those without WHTI documents are likely to be delayed at the border as CBP officers verify travelers’ identity and citizenship. This includes people only traveling with their birth certificate.

CBP says this change coincides with new signs that has been installed above the primary inspections at the PDN port. The improved signs are “brighter and easier to read.”

The adjustment is also being made to prepare for the introduction of Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) servicing at the PDN crossing, according to CBP.

CBP has collaborated with their Mexican counterparts to expand the SENTRI service to the downtown crossing.

In the weeks ahead, CBP will designate one or more of the easternmost lanes at PDN specifically for SENTRI traffic only. An announcement will be made when a SENTRI launching date has been determined, according to CBP.

In the El Paso area, vehicular SENTRI lanes currently exist at the Stanton international crossing and Ysleta port of entry. SENTRI is also available for pedestrians at the Paso Del Norte crossing.

CBP says the SENTRI expansion is demand driven. During fiscal year 2021, just over 1 million vehicles were processed at the Stanton international crossing SENTRI lane. During fiscal year 2023, the number exceeded 1.5 million.

Enrollments in Trusted Traveler Programs in the El Paso area are also increasing. In fiscal year 2021, there were approximately 82,000 people enrolled in the program. In fiscal year 2023, the number has now exceeded 100,000.

The infrastructure constraints of the Stanton SENTRI Lanes and the proximity of the PDN crossing support an expansion of SENTRI to further CBP’s mission priorities of facilitating lawful travel and continued growth in Trusted Traveler Programs, according to CBP.