CBP busy inspecting flowers coming across the border for Mother’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mother’s Day is the busiest time of year for Border Protection Agriculture Specialists who inspect flowers coming across the international borders this week leading up to Mother’s Day.

“No one wants to give mom a bouquet teeming with insects or diseases that can wreak havoc on the environment,” said Kevin C. Harriger, Executive Director of CBP’s Agriculture Programs and Trade Liaison. “CBP agriculture specialists are on the frontline ensuring that cut flowers, hanging baskets, and other plant imports are pest-free and presentation ready for Mother’s Day.”

So far in 2021 CBP agriculture specialist have inspected over one billion flowers coming across the border and during those inspections have found 1,977 pests.

The flowers that most often carry pests according to CBP data include: Solidago (Goldenrods), Alstroemeria (Peruvian lily), and chrysanthemum (florist’s daisy).

CBP agriculture specialists are also processing large volumes of flowering plants leading up to Mother’s day.

