CBP Apprehends Tango Blast Gang member

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- U.S. Border Patrol Agents apprehended 13 individuals west of Presidio, Texas, including a Tango Blast Gang member.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), on Wednesday, at approximately 3 a.m., agents assigned to the Presidio Station discovered footprints going north from the Rio Grande River through the West Texas Desert.

At 10 a.m., the agents encountered a group of 13 individuals dressed in camouflage.

After further investigation it was determined that all 13 individuals were citizens of Mexico and Guatemala and were illegally present in the United States.

According to the CBP, amongst the 13 individuals was Cristobal Martinez Ureste, a citizen of Mexico, later revealed to be a member of the Tango Blast Gang.

Ureste has a criminal record that includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, assault against a public servant, and possession of Marihuana.

According to the CBP, Martinez’s previous Order of Removal will be reinstated and removed to Mexico at the conclusion of his immigration court hearing and sentencing.

The other 12 subjects in the group will be processed according to the applicable immigration laws.