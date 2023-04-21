HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $900,000 in suspected methamphetamine disguised as Mexican candy and hominy was seized at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

On Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they stopped a white Mercedes van that was arriving from Mexico.

The van was sent for a secondary inspection where officers say they discovered 110 packages of Mexican candy that were filling with crystal meth instead of sugary treats. The candy weighed 13 pounds.

Officers also found 12 large cans of hominy, which is used to make menudo, filled instead with liquid meth inside. The cans weighed 89 pounds, according to the release.

The drugs had a total street value of $919,000. The narcotics and van were seized at the scene. CBP gave no details about the driver.