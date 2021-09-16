CBP: 25 dangerous criminals caught trying to cross border into El Paso

SAN YSIDRO, CA – FEBRUARY 24: A man is led away in handcuffs by a U.S. Customs inspector after a drug-sniffing dog found what inspectors believe to be marijuana hidden in the panels of his car as he waited in line to enter the U.S. from Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry February 24, 2003 in San Ysidro, California. The San Ysidro Port of Entry is the world’s busiest land border crossing, with approximately 45 to 60,000 cars crossing daily. It is favored by many contraband smugglers because if its proximity to large California cities. On March 1, U.S. Customs will merge with the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

According to Customs and Border Protection, 25 criminals were arrested trying to enter the country by way of El Paso for crimes ranging from probation violation to kidnapping. The arrests were all made within the past week.

CBP Supervisor Sandra Hawkins said that the arrests were made at El Paso Ports of Entry.

AUGUST 23: Razor wire is strung along the U.S. and Mexico sides of a port of entry in El Paso, Texas on Aug. 23, 2019. (Photo by Jinitzail Hernández/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The arrests made were also made for crimes such as escape, tampering with government records, larceny, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and dangerous drugs.

Hawkins said that each person trying to gain entry into the United States go through numerous checks, including an identification check where records can be searched and warrants found. Adding that CBP works closely with local authorities to keep the community safe.

CBP added that all subjects were arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local and federal authorities to face charges.

