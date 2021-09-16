CBP: 25 dangerous criminals caught trying to cross border into El Paso

According to Customs and Border Protection, 25 criminals were arrested trying to enter the country by way of El Paso for crimes ranging from probation violation to kidnapping. The arrests were all made within the past week.
CBP Supervisor Sandra Hawkins said that the arrests were made at El Paso Ports of Entry.
The arrests made were also made for crimes such as escape, tampering with government records, larceny, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and dangerous drugs.
Hawkins said that each person trying to gain entry into the United States go through numerous checks, including an identification check where records can be searched and warrants found. Adding that CBP works closely with local authorities to keep the community safe.
CBP added that all subjects were arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local and federal authorities to face charges.
