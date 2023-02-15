EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Catholic Diocese of El Paso released a statement after a shooting took place Wednesday at Cielo Vista Mall leaving one person dead and at least two people injured.

We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the tragic shooting that occurred today at the

Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all

those affected by this senseless act of violence. We stand in solidarity with the entire

community of El Paso during this difficult time and offer our support and prayers for healing

and peace. We ask that everyone join us in praying for the victims, their families, and for an end to the culture of violence that plagues our society.

Bishop Mark J. Seitz and Auxiliary Bishop-Elect Anthony C. Celino, JCL