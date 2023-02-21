A cat found in Cereso prison is up for adoption.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A hairless cat that has seen some rough times needs a new owner.

The cat was found inside a cell at Cereso prison in Juarez after a New Year’s Day riot and jail break.

Cat found in Cereso prison — Courtesy photo

Officials say the cat belonged to the criminal group, Los Mexicles, and was tattooed with symbols used by the criminal group and with the message “Hecho En Mexico” or “Made in Mexico.”

The cat was rescued and sent to a shelter for animals. During recent searches of Cereso, police have rescued nine pets that inmates had in their cells.

The City of Juarez announced that they are opening up adoptions and people who are interested can send a Whatsapp message to (656) 570-8120.