EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Frontera Land Alliance is hosting a Veterans Day hike and breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11 at Knapp Land with views of the proposed Castner Range National Monument.

The hike will be led by Janaé Renaud Field, executive director of The Frontera Land Alliance, and Scott Cutler, president of the El Paso/Trans-Pecos Audubon Society and a volunteer with The Frontera Land Alliance. The hike will begin at 8:30 a.m. sharp.

A free breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. to all veterans who attend, regardless if they participate in the hike.

The hike will take approximately one hour, and Field and Cutler will lead hikers through vistas next to Castner Range, the Franklin Mountains and Fort Bliss. Throughout the hike, the guides will discuss the 50-year-long effort to earn a National Monument designation for Castner Range and will share facts about the land and reasons its conservation is crucial.

Hikers should meet at the corner of Mountain View Drive and Zircon Drive at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring plenty of water and to wear a hat, sturdy shoes, sunblock and layered clothing.

Visit CastnerRangeNationalMonument.org.