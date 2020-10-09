Cast of ‘Dazed and Confused’ reunites to encourage safe voting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The cast of “Dazed and Confused” will be reuniting for a virtual table read Oct. 11 to promote safe in-person voting in Texas.

March for Science, a nonprofit organization, started the #VoteForScience hashtag to encourage people to rely on scientific facts about the coronavirus and to vote safely.

They joined forces with national nonprofit Voto Latino Foundation to raise awareness on the importance of Latinx voters in the United States. The initiative has already helped to register almost 250,000 voters this election year.

Texas is allowing mail-in voting for people who are 65 or older, have a disability or an illness. This means most voting will be done in person.

To promote safety precautions at the polls, March for Science has gathered a group of scientists, doctors and epidemiologists to debunk myths and correct information about the coronavirus.

“I think we’ve seen consistently public health officials silenced,” said MFS President Matt Tranchin, explaining why he felt the need to create the group.

Voto Latino’s Brianna Carmen, president of organizing and partnerships, said that as a born and raised El Pasoan, she saw the need for Latinx representation.

“If you are the person pushing forward, if you are loud, if you are advocating for your community’s needs, that’s when it gets heard, that’s when you have representatives that look like you, who care about you and your family, who advocate for issues that affect your day-to-day,” said Carmen, emphasizing why it’s important for the Latinx population to cast their ballot.

The table read scheduled for Sunday is a way of collecting much-needed funds to support the organization’s effort. The event will start at 5:30 p.m.

You will be able to access the event by making a donation amount of your desire on the event’s website.