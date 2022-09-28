EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An agreement has finally been made after a legal battle between El Paso’s Tigua Tribe and the State of Texas.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and El Paso’s Tigua Tribe have agreed to dismiss the pending court case regarding the tribe’s bingo based gambling games at their Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in the Lower Valley. In June of this year, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of El Paso’s Tigua Tribe, ruling that the tribe could conduct electronic gaming at their Speaking Rock Casino after the State of Texas argued that the games were illegal. The case was then turned to a lower Texas court for further litigation. However, attorneys from both sides agreed to dismiss the case as of yesterday. The attorney representing the tribe releases a statement saying:

“The tribe will continue to offer entertainment, concerts, and gaming services at Speaking Rock. The tribe is excited to expand its services to better serve the tribe’s members and West Texas.” Brant C. Martin, El Paso’s Tigua Tribe’s Attorney

