Case dismissed against homeowner after serious November crash involving teens

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico - The charges have been dropped against a homeowner once accused of hosting a party leading to a crash that seriously injured two Franklin High school students in November.

The crash happened at an intersection just blocks from Angel Hernandez' house, the place the teens had just left.

However, Hernandez wanted to share his side of the story and said he did not give the teens alcohol and the fact that the case was dismissed proves that.

"Obviously everybody put me out there as a bad person in the movie, and I'm getting tired of it. I already took everything to my attorney and the charges have been dropped for a reason," said Hernandez.

Dona Ana County District Attorney's office told KTSM on March 29 the case against Hernandez was dismissed pending further investigation by Sunland Park Police. Police tell KTSM there is no open investigation against Hernandez.

"I had cameras which I turned over all the evidence to my attorney. That's why charges got dropped," said Hernandez.

He said his daughter was having a birthday party and while he was away from the house, video from his doorbell captured teens walking in with alcohol.

"We found out that these kids were here at the house and once we found out that they were introducing alcohol, I cut the party off," said Hernandez. "They were here for maybe ten minutes."

Soon after, police said 17-year-old Pablo Payan was driving drunk when he ran a stop sign, hit another car, and flipped his Jeep with five passengers.

Two Franklin High students were seriously injured.

Hernandez said being accused of giving teens alcohol impacted his work, family, and finances.

"We had to spend a lot of time and money for this. Luckily we're out. I know these guys are okay now. Hoping for the best for everyone and that these kids learn their lesson and don't do it again," he said.

Last week, Payan pled guilty and was sentenced to probation until the age of 20 and 150 hours of community service.