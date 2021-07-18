Casa Ortiz gallery grows artist, tourist attraction in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An up-and-coming art gallery in the heart of Socorro continues to see growth which has stemmed from the support of the community, artists, along with outside travelers stopping by.

Photo by Gaby A. Velasquez

Casa Ortiz, located on the El Paso Camino Real, opened to the public earlier this year and has served as an art gallery/gift shop that showcases various artists’ work in the Socorro and El Paso area.



Since its opening, the gallery has hosted many shows and even art markets that feature local vendors as well.

Photo by Gaby A. Velasquez

The recently opened Three Missions Brewery has also been a factor of contributing growth in the area along with an interactive attraction “Paradox Immersive Art” by local artist Laura Turon right across the street from the gallery (10180 Socorro Rd.)



Growing support has been drawing in visitors and creating a wider platform for the art community on the historic Mission Trail.



“Just the fact that there’s more money being put into Socorro. The fact that there’s something on the East side, it’s something that we can’t really hide. It’s really beautiful to be a part of and the fact that you don’t have to go to Downtown, Central or Mesilla to be a part of that,” said Diego “Robot” Martinez, a resident artist at Casa Ortiz. “We have the first mission’s before Santa Fe so we have more of a historical sight here in Socorro and the goal is to gain more shops and more stores. That’s been happening and more artists have been coming. The vision for Casa Ortiz, thanks to God and the community here, has been really happening.”



There are shows and events planned every two weeks including “First Fridays” which has expanded the gallery’s growth.



The most recent exhibit “Body Language: Art of the Figure” features fine art by artists Paul Telles, Carlos Aguilar, and Adam Ballesteros.



Other exhibits include the “Frida Show” featured by local artist Moises Garcia and Blanca Estrada. Martinez shared the turnout for the Frida Show has been the most packed so far.



It’s not just local visitors who stop by and support the gallery, but also out-of-town travelers from places such as Pennsylvania and New York who visit the Mission Trail.

Photo by Gaby A. Velasquez

Martinez shared that the success and growth has been the goal ever since opening Casa Ortiz, and the mindset to grow even further stays prominent.



“We’re trying to make artists have means and make a living in a way. To not have to get discouraged about being an artist here in El Paso,” Martinez shared. “Hopefully we can just generate more people coming out and more artists so this can grow as we planned on doing so.”



Casa Ortiz is open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The gallery is located at 10167 Socorro Rd. and can be reached at 915-841-1305.



You can also check out the gallery Instagram @casaortiz915 and follow for upcoming shows and events.



