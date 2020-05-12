Casa Nissan gifting one-year lease to one lucky nursing student

1  of  3
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Casa Nissan has decided to give a generous gift in celebration of National Nurses Week, to one lucky student from Hunt School of Nursing.

Casa Nissan will provide one student from the Hunt School of Nursing a complimentary one-year lease of a Nissan Kicks crossover SUV along with basic maintenance services for the vehicle.

“We are thrilled to announce Team Casa’s partnership with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso,” said Ronnie Lowenfield, general manager of Casa Ford Lincoln Nissan. “This gift to a Hunt School of Nursing student is a great opportunity to show support for the next generation of frontline health care heroes in our local community. We know that 90% of graduates from Hunt School of Nursing stay local, so we see this as an investment in the El Paso community for many years to come. Team Casa would like to thank each and every health care worker for helping to keep El Paso healthy and thriving.”

To date, the Hunt School of Nursing has graduated more than 600 students, a release said.

According to a release, the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated 2020 as the Year of the Nurse for the vital role they play in providing health services.

TTUHSC El Paso will join the WHO in a year-long effort to celebrate the work of nurses.

