CARROLLTON, Texas (KETK) – The Carrollton Police Department announced early Wednesday morning a beloved officer died in the line of duty overnight.

The department said Officer Steve Nothem was backing up another officer in a DWI investigation “when his squad car was hit at 10:24 p.m. with Nothem still inside.”

The driver of the car, who officials identified as Phillip Parker, 82 of Carrollton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Nothem was transported to a Plano hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We are devastated by the loss of our favorite Wisconsin transplant, but we are comforted by the everlasting memories we have of his goofy demeanor, kind heart, and unforgettable Wisconsin accent on our radios,” the department said.

Photos courtesy of the Carollton Police Department.

Nothem leaves behind a wife and four children. He joined the Carrollton Police Department in March 2020 after serving as a police officer in Wisconsin for four years. Prior to his law enforcement career, Nothem served as a U.S. Marine.

“Officer Nothem’s death is the Carrollton Police Department’s first line of duty death,” officials said. “The cause of the crash is still under investigation.”