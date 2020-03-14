Carnival Valor passengers urged to contact health department after coronavirus case in Columbus

Breaking News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Passengers who recently traveled aboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship are being urged to contact their local health department after a Columbus man tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Columbus Public Health announced a 49-year-old man who traveled aboard the ship is currently in isolation.

The Valor cruise left from New Orleans on Feb. 29, went to Cozumel and Yucatan, returned to New Orleans on March 5th. The patient with the confirmed case returned to Columbus on March 6 and started having symptoms the next day. He was tested for COVID-19 on March 12, and officials received the positive test result Friday night at 8pm.

If anyone from the Central Ohio area was on the Carnival cruise ship the Valor from Feb. 29-March 5 they are asked to call 614-645-1519.

Friday, Carnival Cruise Line announced it is pausing operations immediately. The pause is scheduled to last through April 9.

Get updated numbers and live press conferences everyday at 2pm here on our coronavirus in Ohio page. Download the free NBC4 app to get the first alerts as new cases are confirmed.

