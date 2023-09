EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —Effective immediately, all preventive fire measures at Carlsbad National Park have been lifted due to recent monsoonal rains, the park announced on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

This includes reinstating fire, charcoal, and propane grill use and smoking outside.

These restrictions were put in place on June 23, because of extremely hot and dry summer conditions.

Typically, the monsoon season occurs from mid-June through the end of September.