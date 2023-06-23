EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to high to extreme fire danger, Carlsbad Caverns National Park will implement the following preventative measures, beginning on Saturday, June 24:

Fire, charcoal, and propane grills are prohibited.

Smoking is prohibited, except inside personal vehicles.

Open flames and cooking stoves are prohibited in the backcountry

Dry vegetation is “highly susceptible to even the smallest park,” read an announcement from the park.

These measures will remain in effect until the fire danger subsides.