EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Carlsbad Caverns National Park will be marking 100 years of establishment on Oct. 25.

Photo credit: Carlsbad Caverns National Park Service

To celebrate, they have introduced a 20 story walk exhibit along the Lake of Carlsbad Recreation Area, with the support of the Western National Parks Association, the City of Carlsbad, and Carlsbad Public Library.

The exhibit will showcase the park’s history, cave formations, plants, and animals. “The park is said to be home to 67 species of mammals, 357 species of birds, 55 different reptiles/amphibians, and nearly 900 species and subspecies of plants.” said Michael Larson, public information officer at Carlsbad Caverns.

“For thousands of years, the area has been an important place for Native Americans such as, hunting, gathering plants, religious and medicinal purposes.” continued Larson.