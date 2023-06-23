EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With triple digits in full effect, more cars are going to feel the heat, possibly causing them to catch on fire or tires blow out on the roads, under a worse-case scenario.

Top Techs Garage mechanic Cesar Aguero says to fill up on antifreeze, keep up with oil viscosity and rotate your tires when needed.

“That way we can generalize and point our techs in the general direction of the diagnostic on what we need to conduct or what we need to look for, whether it’s overheating problem, you got a loss of power or misfire or whatever the case may be,” said Top Techs Garage manager Jay Khan.

Aguero tells KTSM they have seen a decrease in customers for vehicle maintenance at Top Techs Garage on George Dieter, adding that he recommends rotating your tires every 5,000 miles to wear evenly.

“You have to remember that when your car goes from cold to hot, it changes dramatically. Your tires on the cold start to crack. When you go to the heat, the air expands on your tires, so what do you think is going to happen when your tires are cracked and the air expands?” said Aguero.

Because the tire suspension wears out in the heat, always make sure the PSI (air pressure) is 30 to 35 on each tire, including the spare.

While tire tread is seen left on the roads, cars across the Borderland have been seen catching on fire, which is why Aguero urges filling up on antifreeze and cleaning the acid around the battery since that is how fires begin.

“I do recommend checking it when it’s cold. You open your hood; you can see the reservoir, there’s a line that will tell you where it should be and if it’s empty. You might want to fill it up to that line at least. The radiator will pick it up if it needs antifreeze. Another thing, take the cap off your radiator and you can look in there with a little flashlight and you will see if it’s low or if it’s good,” Aguero said.

You can also check your coolant at home with a test kit.

Therefore, don’t think your car is the coolest when blasting the A/C during the next couple of summer months. Instead, get your vehicle checked at least three times a year as Khan recommends it.

Want to avoid a car problem this summer? Go see your trusty mechanic.

