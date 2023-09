EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car caught on fire after a two-vehicle crash Thursday, Sept. 28 in Eastside El Paso, according to a spokesperson for the El Paso Fire.

The incident happened at N. Lee Trevino Dr. and Trawood Dr., El Paso Fire Departmetn says the scene is still active and there are no injuries reported at this time.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.