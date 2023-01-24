A car ended up in a sinkhole in South-Central El Paso along Feliz Place on Jan. 24.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A car ended up in a sinkhole in South-Central El Paso Tuesday afternoon, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Firefighters was dispatched to the scene along the 700 block of Feliz Place and Flower Drive. That’s near Ascarate Lake. It happened about 2:50 p.m.

One person was checked on the scene, but no injuries were reported.

The fire department says it has turned the scene over to El Paso Water, which will investigate what happened and what comes next.

Fire spokesman Enrique Duenas-Aguilar said that if you find yourself falling into a sinkhole, you should get out of the car as quickly as you can. He recommends carrying a tool in your car that you can bust open a window in case of an emergency.