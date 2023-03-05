UPDATE: As of 6 p.m., 378 customers are still left without power. Crews are still working on repairs.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 2,000 homes and businesses were left without power Sunday, March 5, when a car crashed into a power pole in East El Paso, according to El Paso Electric.

Photo credit- EP Electric’s website

The crash happened about 3 p.m. along Miguel Varela Lane, initially leaving about 2,400 customers in the dark. Power was restored to about half of them in about an hour, an El Paso Electric spokesperson said.

As of about 5 p.m., 1,000 customers were still without power, but crews were busy working to fix the outage, the spokesperson said.