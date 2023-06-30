EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed through a parking garage in Downtown El Paso late Thursday night, according to EMS.

The car reportedly crashed into the 1 San Jacinto Plaza parking garage wall on Franklin Avenue, exposing the front of the car. Debris from the crash damaged streetcar lines in the area, according to EMS.

The call came in at 11:25 p.m. Thursday night.

No further information has been released. KTSM is working on gathering more information on this incident.