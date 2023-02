EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One Northeast El Paso restaurant is cleaning up after a car crashed into it Saturday night.

The Tejas Cafe, on Dyer Street, had a vehicle crash into it. The car that struck the eatery has since been removed. No serious injuries were reported, and the restaurant was empty at the time of the crash. Texas Cafe was still open Sunday, doing pickup orders from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can see the front of the restaurant boarded up from the damage it sustained.