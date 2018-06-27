Captain of Barrio Azteca gang arrested in Michoacán

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: FBI

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - After years of alleged criminal activities, the captain of the Juarez-based Barrio Azteca gang is now behind bars.

FBI officials say Eduardo "Tablas" Ravelo, the highest-ranking member of the street gang, was arrested in Uruapan, Michoacán, Mexico on Tuesday.

According to a news release, Ravelo is allegedly responsible for issuing orders to Barrio Azteca members in Juarez.

Officials say he and other members acted as "hitmen" for the Vicente Carrillo Fuentes Drug Trafficking Organization, and are allegedly responsible for multiple murders.

According to the release, Ravelo was wanted for money-laundering, racketeering, and drug-related activities in El Paso.

He is also wanted for his alleged role in the 2010 murders of a pregnant U.S. consulate employee Lesley Ann Enriquez Catton, El Paso County Sheriff's Office employee Arthur Redelfs (her husband), and Jorge Alberto Salcido Ceniceros (the husband of another consulate employee).

FBI officials say Ravelo's alleged criminal activities began in 2003. He was indicted in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas in 2008 and 2011.

Ravelo became the 493rd person to be placed on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list in 2009, and is now the 485th to be captured.

The Procuraduria General de la Republica de Mexico, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Bureau of Prisons, the Justtice Department’s Criminal Division Organized Crime and Gang Section and Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section, the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas all worked together to capture Ravelo.

“It was eight and a half years ago that we added Eduardo Ravelo to the FBI’s 'Ten Most Wanted Fugitives' list," FBI El Paso SAC Emmerson Buie Jr. said. "I am proud of the continuous hard work of our agents and our domestic and international law enforcement partners in apprehending this dangerous and violent fugitive.”