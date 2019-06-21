Canyon Hills Middle School fight caught on camera

One youth was stabbed in the fight, El Paso Police said

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fight outside of Canyon Hills Middle School that sent one young person to the hospital was caught on camera Thursday afternoon.

In the video, which was provided by a KTSM viewer who wished to remain anonymous, the two youths can be seen hitting each other and wrestling to the ground.

At one point, others who were watching the fight try to stop it, but the two youths continue to wrestle.

According to police and the El Paso Independent School District, almost 20 people were involved and one student was stabbed.

The stabbing cannot be seen in the video.

Police have not released the name of any of the individuals involved and the case is still being investigated.