EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Schools in the Canutillo Independent School District will close on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in order for employees and age-eligible students to have the opportunity to vote in the general election.

The calendar change follows what other Texas school districts have done to encourage participation in elections and teach children the value of the democratic process, school administrators said. This will be a paid day off for all employees within the district.

The general election will help determine important federal, state and local races. Additionally, Canutillo voters will decide on two important matters related to the school district: the election of three members to the CISD Board of Trustees and Every Child, Every School Canutillo Bond to upgrade facilities in the district.

