EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Canutillo High School’s Student Council has been dubbed as a “Sweepstakes Council” by the 2022 Texas Association of Student Councils (TASC) for outstanding achievement in leadership, services, and activities aimed at improving their school and community.

According to Canutillo ISD, to achieve Sweepstakes Council designation, schools must first earn Outstanding Student Council honors and receive outstanding recognition in programs like Drugs, Alcohol, Safety and Health (DASH), pride and patriotism, and energy and environment. Schools also must submit to TASC a community service report to show in-depth involvement.







I can’t begin to express how proud I am of this group. They came back from a virtual year of meetings and hit the ground running to keep our Sweepstakes title. Caro Lopez, Canutillo Student Council advisor



This is the sixth straight year CHS has achieved Sweepstakes Council designation. Only 171 of the nearly 1,200 TASC member schools achieve this honor.



It’s a great honor to be able to bring this award home to Canutillo. Our council worked hard on this and we are very proud to continue showcasing our amazing community. Leslie Reyes, Student Council President, Canutillo High School

CHS Student Council members develop proven skills in team building, problem solving, project planning and decision making. Through their co-curricular activities, members serve their communities while strengthening their academic and civic skills.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.