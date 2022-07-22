EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Canutillo High School’s Student Council has been dubbed as a “Sweepstakes Council” by the 2022 Texas Association of Student Councils (TASC) for outstanding achievement in leadership, services, and activities aimed at improving their school and community.
According to Canutillo ISD, to achieve Sweepstakes Council designation, schools must first earn Outstanding Student Council honors and receive outstanding recognition in programs like Drugs, Alcohol, Safety and Health (DASH), pride and patriotism, and energy and environment. Schools also must submit to TASC a community service report to show in-depth involvement.
This is the sixth straight year CHS has achieved Sweepstakes Council designation. Only 171 of the nearly 1,200 TASC member schools achieve this honor.
CHS Student Council members develop proven skills in team building, problem solving, project planning and decision making. Through their co-curricular activities, members serve their communities while strengthening their academic and civic skills.
