Inclusive playground first of three county is planning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gallegos Park in Canutillo is getting an all-abilities playground.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the park, 7361 Bosque Road.

The playground at Gallegos Park is the first of three to be constructed for county parks. Remaining playgrounds are scheduled for completion at Ascarate and Risinger parks in 2023.

The playground at Gallegos Park broke ground in spring 2022 and was completed in less than a year.

The new play facility is “a space designed to promote the healthy development of all children’s physical, social, cognitive and sensory abilities,” a press release stated.

Funding was through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Local Parks Urban Outdoor Recreation grant.