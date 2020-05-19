Canutillo Middle School awarded $1,000 after winning 2020 Census Virtual Questionaire Challenge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo Middle School faced off Jose J Alderete Middle School for the 2020 Census Virtual Questionaire Challenge on Monday.

Canutillo Middle School came out on top completing 90 responses to Alderete’s 44, a release said.

As a result, Canutillo Middle School will be awarded $1,000 for the school’s technology and educational programs.

According to a release, the competition was formed to encourage CISD students’ families to self-respond and help shape a better future for all Canutillo ISD families.

CISD Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz and middle school principals Christopher Judge and Dr. Oscar Rico encouraged all families to participate in the 2020 Census Competition.

Each principal informed the parents with details on date, time and school’s individual numbers to call. Canutillo Middle School English teacher Mrs. Erika Gamboa took the extra step by encouraging student’s families to complete the Census questionnaire. And, Alderete Middle School Science teacher Mr. Todd Martin went out of his way by inspiring student’s families to do the same.

A release states that the importance of the competition was to educate families on how the 2020 Census count impacts the federal funds that communities receive each year for programs and services that are critical for schools, students, and younger children, such as:

Special education, Head Start, after-school programs, and classroom technology.

Food assistance, including free and reduced-price school lunches.

Maternal and child health programs.

For more information about the 2020 Census, please visit http://www.2020census.gov or www.census.gov.