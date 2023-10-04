EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An 82-year-old man from Canutillo was found deceased inside his residence on Sunday, Oct. 1, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is calling his death a homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday at 12:46 a.m., deputies were called to a residence located at the 700 block of Bailey Road in Canutillo.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Edward Albert Trout, 82, deceased inside his residence. His death is being investigated as a homicide by detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is an isolated incident and no ongoing threat exists.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division – Major Crimes Unit at 915-538-2291.