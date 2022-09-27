EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A member of the Canutillo school board has been selected to lead a statewide education organization.

CISD Trustee Armando Rodriguez has been selected as president-elect of the Texas Association of School Boards, making him the first El Pasoan in decades to lead the state’s largest organization for school trustees.

Rodriguez was elected and sworn into his position as president-elect of the TASB Board of Directors during the group’s annual conference this past weekend in San Antonio.

Rodriguez will spend a year on the board of directors for TASB before serving as the group’s president during the 2023-24 school year.

The last El Pasoan to have this role with TASB was Ysleta ISD’s David Sublaski in the late 1990s, according to a news release sent out by Canutillo ISD.

TASB is a voluntary, nonprofit, statewide educational association that serves and represents local Texas school boards and was established in 1949 with two main goals in mind: To share information through publications and training to help Texas board members serve their communities more effectively; and to speak with a unified voice to decision makers to chart the best future for Texas public schools.