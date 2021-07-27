Canutillo ISD to resume in-person instruction August 2nd

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Canutillo Independent School District is preparing to welcome all students back to each of the district’s campuses on Monday, August 2 for a safe and healthy school year.



CISD officials said the Summer Bridge Program for Northwest Early College High School 9th grade students start on August 2. The first day of classes for all other NWECHS students is August 9.

After over a year of virtual or hybrid learning, students will be headed back to the classroom for in-person instruction. Canutillo ISD said it’s committed to keeping students, teachers, and staff safe and healthy during the upcoming school year. Part of those efforts include the creation of a new public health emergency manager position at the district filled by Dr. Maria Fuentes to help guide and inform administrators on a safe return to campus amid the pandemic and throughout the 2021 – 2022 school year.

“I’m really pushing for people to stay informed, stay healthy, practice all your hygiene measures because we have to do our part as a community,” said Dr. Fuentes.

All campuses within the district plan to help keep students, teachers and staff safe by adhering to the following practices:

· consistent sanitizing of surfaces

· encouragement of hand washing

· hand sanitizer stations posted around campus

· masks are strongly recommended

· social distancing in classrooms and common areas

Canutillo ISD Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz encourages all parents, teachers and students 12 and over to get vaccinated and says this school year is all about unity and healing.

“We are excited to open the doors of our schools and welcome students back into the classroom,” said Dr. Galaviz. “The ongoing pandemic has brought many challenges and we are ready to do our part to ensure the health and well-being of all our students, teachers, and their families. We look forward to a safe and healthy school year.”

Ninety-one percent of the staff in the district are currently vaccinated.

For more information on Canutillo ISD back to school, visit www.canutillo-isd.org.



