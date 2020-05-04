Canutillo ISD to provide food for entire families

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District has partnered with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to feed entire families and children ages 18 and under.

“The district cares for the well-being and nourishment of our entire community, so when families are going to the school district, there may be others in the household who need food as well,” said Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz. “Schools are trusted and highly accessible locations that families are used to visiting.”

The district and the Food Bank will be distributing boxes of groceries at Bill Childress Elementary every Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through a curbside pick up system.

According to a release, 1,000 families will be served on a first come first serve basis.

In addition, the Canutillo Mobile Food Pantry distribution will take place Thursday, May 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Canutillo Middle School to serve up to 400 families.

The breakfast and lunch program provided to children ages 18 and under will continue as scheduled. 

Please visit the district’s website for times and locations at http://www.canutillo-isd.org/COVID19/free_breakfast_and_lunch_schedule.

