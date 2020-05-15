Canutillo ISD to lauch robust summer program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A robust remote instruction program will be launched on June 8 for Canutillo Independent School District students.

According to a release, the District Curriculum and Instruction Department (C&I) administrators have developed Summer S.A.L.T. (Sustaining Academic Learning Together).

The program allows continued growth and education to prevent students from loss of information and preserve all they learned this year.

“We are not about to lose the momentum we had when we rapidly switched to distance and online learning during the health crisis,” Canutillo ISD Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz said. “Our students, teachers, and parents adapted very well to the dramatic change in the learning environment this spring and we are determined to take what we learned and deliver a high quality program to boost their progress.”

The C&I department believes CVID-19 will have a much larger impact on students and the amount of information student will lose over the summer.

“This summer, we want students to relax, play outside, and experience adventures with their families,” Dr. Kerney said. “A dash of Summer S.A.L.T. daily will give children time to explore new ideas, play, and strengthen math and reading skills. This will help them to successfully leap into next year and land on their feet.”

Summer S.A.L.T. will have many activities for parents and students to choose from.

According to a release, students are asked to spend a little bit of time each day reading and practicing math. In addition, the program includes activities for social studies, science, art, community, citizenship, and exercise.

Children will also be able to participate in a schedule of online lessons provided in English and Spanish by CISD teachers, a release said.

Every CISD student in Pk-5th grade will receive Grab ‘N’ Go Packs by mail, more than 21,000 books in all, to be used during Elementary Literacy-Extension Live-Stream Sessions.

School officials say students will be given credit at the beginning of the next school year for the work they do in the summer.

The Summer S.A.L.T. Menu and links to the live-stream sessions will be available on the District Website at www.canutillo-isd.org/COVID19/Summer_SALT.