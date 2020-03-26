Canutillo ISD to distribute electronic devices to students amid COVID-19

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo Independent School District announced they will distribute electronic devices to families Thursday and Friday before the district’s online learning program begins March 30.

The districts said they will distribute one electronic device per family to those who do not have either a home computer, laptop, or tablet at home.

Parents will be contacted by the campus for distribution details, a release said.

“Our online learning curriculum maintains rigor and stimulating lessons to engage students in a home setting,” said Dr. Pedro Galaviz, Canutillo ISD Superintendent of Schools in a release. “We have observed that teachers and parents are now working even closer together to advance learning opportunities for our students. We do not view this approach as a mere stopgap measure, but as an effective vehicle for innovative teaching and learning.”

According to a release, district staff members will be present at the campuses to help maintain social distancing and asks the public to comply with those guidelines as well.

